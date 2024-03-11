iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,804 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $16,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,660 shares. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.