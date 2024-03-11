iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 3.2% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.07. 374,707 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

