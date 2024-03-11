iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.65

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.65 and last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 632697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 66,120 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3,458.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

