iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 513,023 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 440% from the previous session’s volume of 94,970 shares.The stock last traded at $29.44 and had previously closed at $29.58.
iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.06. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Equity Factor ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter.
iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.
