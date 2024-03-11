iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $512.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $493.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $520.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

