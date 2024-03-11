iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.86

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.86 and last traded at $49.83, with a volume of 350798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.87.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,700,000 after buying an additional 1,645,639 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,574,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,820,000 after purchasing an additional 199,430 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,099,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,743,000 after purchasing an additional 108,951 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 711,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 442,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

