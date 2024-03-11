iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.76

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.76 and last traded at $107.23, with a volume of 71861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.08.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core High Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

