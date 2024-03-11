iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,471 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Invst LLC owned 0.10% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $27,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,164,000 after buying an additional 10,066,797 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after buying an additional 6,751,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,591,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,537 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,447. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.44. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2405 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

