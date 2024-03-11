iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(3.73)-$(3.30) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($3.58). The company issued revenue guidance of $825-865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.96 million. iRobot also updated its Q1 guidance to $(2.13)-$(2.00) EPS.

iRobot Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of iRobot stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,755. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iRobot news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $2,057,104.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iRobot

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in iRobot by 5.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in iRobot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 10.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

