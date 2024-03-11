iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(2.13)-$(2.00) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.98). The company issued revenue guidance of $137-142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.62 million. iRobot also updated its FY24 guidance to $(3.73)-$(3.30) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

iRobot Stock Performance

Insider Activity at iRobot

Shares of IRBT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,755. iRobot has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04.

In related news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $2,057,104.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iRobot

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in iRobot by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 105,670 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iRobot by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 29,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,595,000 after buying an additional 34,042 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 104,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Stories

