IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Down 3.8%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.40. 2,052,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,225,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IONQ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

IonQ Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.16.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in IonQ by 250,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in IonQ by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

