Invst LLC Sells 218,624 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Invst LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,624 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT remained flat at $22.82 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,100,390 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

