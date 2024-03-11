Invst LLC Purchases 1,104 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Invst LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,213,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

