Invst LLC Increases Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC owned 0.11% of Alphatec worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after buying an additional 418,289 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alphatec by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,587,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,590,000 after acquiring an additional 151,249 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Alphatec by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,382,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,668 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alphatec by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 461,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 201,249 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth about $609,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ATEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In other news, Director Quentin S. Blackford purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 572,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,522.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Quentin S. Blackford purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 572,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,522.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 557,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,569 shares of company stock worth $3,565,745 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Price Performance

NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,094. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Alphatec

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

