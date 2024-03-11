Invst LLC Has $6.36 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,313,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,152,000 after buying an additional 222,249 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 334.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after buying an additional 38,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $49.04. 1,320,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,116,914. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

