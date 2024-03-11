Invst LLC Has $12.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Invst LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,653 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Invst LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,877,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 37,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 51,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.07. 374,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

