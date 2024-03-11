Invst LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Invst LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $161.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.04 and a 1 year high of $162.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

