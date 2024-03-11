Invst LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Invst LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 55.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,850 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 58,042.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $785,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,174 shares of company stock valued at $79,824,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $869.51. The stock had a trading volume of 39,954,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,323,328. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $222.97 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $666.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

