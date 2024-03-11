Invst LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Invst LLC cut its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 1.1% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,841,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,576,000 after acquiring an additional 165,370 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 342,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,742,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $729,000.

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.78. The company had a trading volume of 188,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,292. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

