Invst LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,267,000. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises about 1.3% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Invst LLC owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,230,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $794,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,765,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $128.38. The company had a trading volume of 38,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,667. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.70. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $86.41 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

