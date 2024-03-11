InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.32 on Thursday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

