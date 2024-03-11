Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.00

Shares of Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.32 ($0.30), with a volume of 124857 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.95) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.
