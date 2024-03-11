Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) recently:

  • 2/27/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $346.00 to $405.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/27/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $465.00 to $485.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/27/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $475.00 to $535.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/27/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $435.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/27/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $430.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $420.00.
  • 2/27/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $480.00 to $526.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/27/2024 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $530.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/26/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $525.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $470.00.
  • 2/26/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $520.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $445.00.
  • 2/22/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $470.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/16/2024 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $467.00 price target on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.2 %

DPZ stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $443.90. The stock had a trading volume of 422,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,365. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $476.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.32.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,800,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,394,000 after acquiring an additional 263,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

