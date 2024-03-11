Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) recently:

2/27/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $346.00 to $405.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $465.00 to $485.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $475.00 to $535.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $435.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $430.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $420.00.

2/27/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $480.00 to $526.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $530.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $525.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $470.00.

2/26/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $520.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $445.00.

2/22/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $470.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $467.00 price target on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.2 %

DPZ stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $443.90. The stock had a trading volume of 422,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,365. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $476.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.32.

Get Domino's Pizza Inc alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,800,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,394,000 after acquiring an additional 263,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.