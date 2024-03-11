Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM):

2/23/2024 – Trip.com Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/22/2024 – Trip.com Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Trip.com Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Trip.com Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 0.3 %

TCOM stock opened at $43.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,816,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,588,000 after buying an additional 1,824,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,438,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,221 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 30,497 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 204.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 153,781 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,890,000. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

