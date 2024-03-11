Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Savaria (SIS)

Savaria (TSE: SIS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/8/2024 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$21.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2024 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2024 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$20.50 to C$22.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2024 – Savaria had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2024 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2024 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$18.00 to C$21.00.

3/7/2024 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.50 to C$20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Savaria Trading Up 0.6 %

SIS traded up C$0.09 on Monday, reaching C$16.22. 28,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,101. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. Savaria Co. has a twelve month low of C$12.21 and a twelve month high of C$17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savaria

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 17,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$268,621.20. 19.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

