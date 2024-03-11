Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 12,890 Shares

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $137,020.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,754,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,277,985.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,300 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $13,637.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,914 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $93,507.86.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,755 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $91,664.85.

On Friday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 43,299 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $453,340.53.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 300 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,123.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 90,701 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $930,592.26.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTN traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,377. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTN. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 383,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 25.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

