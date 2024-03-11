Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 112,641 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 59,047 shares.The stock last traded at $49.37 and had previously closed at $49.52.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSPD. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,450,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,026,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,614,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,870,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,147,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
