Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stock Position Lifted by Invst LLC

Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 117.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,944. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.