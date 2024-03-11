Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Boosted by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,611 shares of company stock valued at $21,505,271. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $646.12. 392,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.05 and a 1-year high of $671.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $636.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $577.99. The firm has a market cap of $180.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.29.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

