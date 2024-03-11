Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.74% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter worth $240,000.

Get Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF alerts:

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

PFIX stock opened at $44.69 on Monday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $114.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $73.01.

About Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.