Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth $800,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter valued at $3,006,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 101.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 384,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 193,489 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,799,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,895,000 after buying an additional 98,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter valued at $1,866,000. 4.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ING Groep has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 32.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.697 dividend. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

