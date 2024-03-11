Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,477,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 188,668 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,060,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,900,000 after buying an additional 773,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after buying an additional 806,728 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,545,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

MUFG opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

