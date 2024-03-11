Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 8,680 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $160,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.26 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

