Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 5,942 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878,833 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,110 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,370,000 after buying an additional 1,569,932 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $53.92 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $71.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

