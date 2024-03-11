Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

HYD opened at $52.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

