Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDS opened at $26.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

