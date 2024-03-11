Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after buying an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,104,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,569,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,151,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after buying an additional 132,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,242,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,249,000 after buying an additional 39,797 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

