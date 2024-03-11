Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

MO opened at $41.96 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Altria Group

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.