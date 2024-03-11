Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 221,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,935,000 after purchasing an additional 48,923 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $154.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.33. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $101.54 and a 12-month high of $159.43.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

