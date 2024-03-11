Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $460,000.

PEY stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.0806 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

