Insider Selling: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $46.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 100,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 47,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.