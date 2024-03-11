Insider Selling: US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) EVP Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

US Foods Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $52.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $54.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in US Foods by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,222,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,312,000 after purchasing an additional 351,646 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in US Foods by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in US Foods by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 152,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

