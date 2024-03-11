Insider Selling: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) CEO Sells 13,374 Shares of Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $477,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,723.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $35.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

