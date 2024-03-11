Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP Sells $255,045.04 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $255,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,128.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $63.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average is $61.61. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Rambus by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,933,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after buying an additional 2,149,396 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,589,000 after purchasing an additional 133,304 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Rambus by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 198,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 138,714 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 952,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 143,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Stories

