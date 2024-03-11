Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CEO Sells $8,800,000.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $8,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,749 shares in the company, valued at $42,619,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $78.82 on Monday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average is $66.11.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 311.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 369,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 33.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 41.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,460,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCOR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

