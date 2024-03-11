Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CEO Sells $8,800,000.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $8,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,749 shares in the company, valued at $42,619,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of PCOR stock opened at $78.82 on Monday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average is $66.11.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCOR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
