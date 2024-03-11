Insider Selling: MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director Sells C$6,788,247.74 in Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total value of C$6,788,247.74.
MEG Energy Stock Up 0.2 %
MEG opened at C$28.91 on Monday. MEG Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16.
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.3207395 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on MEG
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MEG Energy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.