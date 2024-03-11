Insider Selling: MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director Sells C$6,788,247.74 in Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total value of C$6,788,247.74.

MEG Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

MEG opened at C$28.91 on Monday. MEG Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.3207395 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.00.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

