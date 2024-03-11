Insider Selling: Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Insider Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,225,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Principal Co Lp Starboard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Green Dot alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $649,754.82.

Green Dot Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.79 million, a P/E ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut shares of Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Green Dot

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Green Dot by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.