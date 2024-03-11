Insider Selling: AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AVB traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.69. 496,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,932. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.76%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.