Insider Selling: Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Insider Sells $5,251,200.00 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $87.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average of $81.30.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.