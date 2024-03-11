Insider Selling: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $355,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.64. 52,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.05). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $262.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

